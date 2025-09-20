Spring Capital Management LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Spring Capital Management LLC cut its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark accounts for approximately 1.8% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.70.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $124.62 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.03. The company has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%.The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

