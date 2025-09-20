SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV) Short Interest Update

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 2.32% of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF stock opened at $132.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.02 and its 200 day moving average is $124.58. The firm has a market cap of $208.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.98. SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a one year low of $109.28 and a one year high of $142.43.

About SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

The SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (SMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected and weighted by low volatility and other factors. SMLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

