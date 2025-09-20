SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) Short Interest Down 19.0% in August

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GAL opened at $49.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.10 million, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.67. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth about $136,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 125,500.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth about $237,000.

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (GAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of funds that provides the majority of its returns from capital gains by investing across asset classes. GAL was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

