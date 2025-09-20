South Bow Corporation $SOBO Shares Sold by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC reduced its position in shares of South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) by 92.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in South Bow were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in South Bow by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,617,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,990,000 after acquiring an additional 280,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in South Bow by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,907,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,531,000 after acquiring an additional 157,355 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in South Bow during the first quarter worth about $134,592,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of South Bow by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,851,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510,206 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in South Bow by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,765,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,577,000 after purchasing an additional 413,094 shares in the last quarter.
South Bow Stock Down 1.5%
Shares of South Bow stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. South Bow Corporation has a 52-week low of $21.12 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.12.
South Bow Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. South Bow’s payout ratio is currently 108.11%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on SOBO. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of South Bow in a research note on Friday, August 8th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of South Bow from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of South Bow from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of South Bow in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.
About South Bow
South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.
