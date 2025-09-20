SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG) Announces $0.26 Sep 25 Dividend

SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) announced a sep 25 dividend on Friday, September 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2575 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 502.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.
SL Green Realty has a dividend payout ratio of -318.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $5.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.
SL Green Realty Stock Down 2.4%
Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $61.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -113.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $82.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.06.
About SL Green Realty
3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.
