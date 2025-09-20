SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG) Announces $0.26 Sep 25 Dividend

SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) announced a sep 25 dividend on Friday, September 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2575 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 502.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.

SL Green Realty has a dividend payout ratio of -318.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $5.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.

SL Green Realty Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $61.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -113.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $82.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.06.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.26. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $147.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SL Green Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.650-5.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

