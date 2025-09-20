Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Raises Stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF $CGMS

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,347 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned approximately 0.17% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LongView Wealth Management grew its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 84,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 17,646 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,825,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,403,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the period. SK Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 355,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after buying an additional 37,416 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 141,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 15,289 shares during the period.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGMS stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.38. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $28.08.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.1371 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

