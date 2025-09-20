Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Boosts Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 228,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for 1.2% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $14,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 224.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $66.92 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

