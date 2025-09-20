Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Boosts Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF $SPGP

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,806 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $113.46 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $84.13 and a 1-year high of $114.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.85 and a 200 day moving average of $104.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.