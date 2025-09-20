Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Takes Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December $ZDEK

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December (BATS:ZDEK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZDEK. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,356,000. FC Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,136,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December Stock Performance

ZDEK stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.28.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December Company Profile

The Innovator 1 Yr December (ZDEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZDEK was launched on Nov 29, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

