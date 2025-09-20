Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Takes $506,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,110,000. Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Balefire LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 69,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,372,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.47.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $23,231,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at $40,747,282.20. The trade was a 36.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 195,138 shares of company stock valued at $53,571,774 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX stock opened at $283.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $193.09 and a 1-year high of $286.81.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

