Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Sells 5,113 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGFree Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 481,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,416,000 after acquiring an additional 359,429 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 384.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 73,548 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 657.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 30,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 26,160 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $32.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

