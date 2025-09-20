Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Sells 2,905 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 9.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 78,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $427,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,304,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,089,798,000 after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 4.2% during the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 81.2% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,970. The trade was a 25.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total value of $7,088,152.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 482,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,211,839.35. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,653 shares of company stock worth $8,943,642 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. Melius upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $476.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $493.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Caterpillar from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.20.

Shares of CAT opened at $466.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $472.12. The stock has a market cap of $218.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $425.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.99 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

