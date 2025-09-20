Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Sells 13,795 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF $EBND

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Free Report) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,795 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 6,894 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 205,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 599.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $21.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.83.

About SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

