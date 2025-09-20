Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Makes New $584,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF $MDYG

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDYG. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,584,000. Breakthru Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $92.40 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.59 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.73.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

