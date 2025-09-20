Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,198,000 after buying an additional 160,813 shares during the period. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 67,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of VIG stock opened at $216.09 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $216.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.05.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

