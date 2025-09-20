Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Invests $388,000 in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF $IGOV

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGOV. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 76.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 180.4% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IGOV opened at $42.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.63. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $43.39.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

