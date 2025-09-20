Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Has $546,000 Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,421 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 58.8% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 99.3% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4,485.7% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $139.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.55. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.22 and a 1-year high of $145.58. The firm has a market cap of $155.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The business had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Daiwa America raised TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.58.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

