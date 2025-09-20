Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Has $489,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $144.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.34. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $99.85 and a 52 week high of $145.50.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

