Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Has $368,000 Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May $DMAY

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DMAY. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 3,804.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 27,737 shares during the period. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at $1,274,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 0.4%

BATS DMAY opened at $44.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.57. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $43.36. The company has a market cap of $294.33 million, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.42.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (DMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

