Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Grows Position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF $FTQI

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Channel Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 199.5% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 30,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 20,273 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period.

Shares of FTQI stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $685.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.34. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $21.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

