Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 12,003 NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF $SPYI

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 18,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period.
NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS SPYI opened at $52.60 on Friday. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $52.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.71.
NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Company Profile
The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.
