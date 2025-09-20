Short Interest in Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Drops By 20.7%

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 32,100 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 75,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEOAY has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Stora Enso Oyj Price Performance

Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. Equities analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0883 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 79.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. Stora Enso Oyj’s payout ratio is -75.00%.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

