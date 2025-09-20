Short Interest in Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Decreases By 22.2%

Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Rathbones Group Price Performance

Shares of RTBBF opened at $25.61 on Friday. Rathbones Group has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $25.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average of $23.12.

About Rathbones Group

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual wealth management, asset management, and related services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Channel Island, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Asset Management.

