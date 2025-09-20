Short Interest in Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Decreases By 22.2%

Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Rathbones Group Price Performance
Shares of RTBBF opened at $25.61 on Friday. Rathbones Group has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $25.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average of $23.12.
About Rathbones Group
