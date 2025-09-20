Short Interest in NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Decreases By 19.3%

NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 59,100 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the August 15th total of 73,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth $3,796,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF by 70.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 171,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 71,109 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF during the second quarter valued at $205,000.

Get NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF Price Performance

Shares of MNA stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.04 million, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.95. NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $36.05.

About NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.