Short Interest in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Expands By 22.9%

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the August 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 12.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 225,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

MGPI stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $576.11 million, a PE ratio of -87.29 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average of $29.81. MGP Ingredients has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $85.61.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $145.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.70 million. MGP Ingredients had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 1.08%.MGP Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.450-2.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is -154.84%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 383.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 166,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 131,811 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 122,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $12,932,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

