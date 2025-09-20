Short Interest in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Decreases By 20.2%

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 536,300 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the August 15th total of 672,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 839,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 839,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 228.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000.

Get Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA DPST opened at $108.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.29 and a 200 day moving average of $86.18. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $174.22. The firm has a market cap of $781.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.99.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

