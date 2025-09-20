Short Interest in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Rises By 25.8%

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,930,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the August 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 406,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 406,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CFR shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $134.79.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $127.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $100.31 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $567.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.04 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 21.20%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 418.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 15,767 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 406,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,537,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

