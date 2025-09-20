Shopify Inc. $SHOP Shares Sold by AA Financial Advisors LLC

AA Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 22.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,884 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.8% during the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 2,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 16.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.9% during the first quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1.7% in the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Arete reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Shopify from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $156.00 price target on Shopify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. ATB Capital cut Shopify to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Shopify from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.69.

Shopify Price Performance

NASDAQ SHOP opened at $153.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.32 and its 200-day moving average is $113.45. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $69.84 and a one year high of $156.85.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 23.42%.Shopify’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

