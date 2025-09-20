Shelton Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Shelton Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Booking by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,706,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Booking by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in Booking by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,500.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,500. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,587.11, for a total value of $357,575.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 195 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,486.45. This trade represents a 24.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,195 shares of company stock valued at $23,467,630. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on BKNG shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Booking from $5,820.00 to $5,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $5,650.00 price objective on Booking and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,808.81.

Booking Stock Up 0.0%

BKNG stock opened at $5,444.44 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,985.57 and a 52-week high of $5,839.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,570.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,232.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $41.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

