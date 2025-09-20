Shelton Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,059 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Shelton Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,941 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock opened at $86.90 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.09. The company has a market capitalization of $148.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

