Shelton Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Shelton Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 1,188.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 213.4% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 115.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 38,100.0% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 34,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total value of $6,859,825.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 241,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,351,063.50. This represents a 12.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $6,729,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,173.25. This trade represents a 70.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 665,738 shares of company stock worth $131,968,542 in the last ninety days. 10.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NET opened at $226.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -665.82 and a beta of 1.95. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.80 and a 12-month high of $230.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $512.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.58 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 6.22%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $151.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Cloudflare from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.28.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

