Shelton Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI

Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XBI. CWC Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 5,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 172.7% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 74,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth $27,801,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $95.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $66.66 and a 1-year high of $105.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.32.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

