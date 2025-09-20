Sharon Price John Sells 30,000 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) CEO Sharon Price John sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total transaction of $2,197,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 261,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,140,591.25. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:BBW opened at $73.15 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $75.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.78. The firm has a market cap of $960.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.27. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 41.14%. The business had revenue of $124.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBW. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3,357.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

