Sharkey Howes & Javer Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Sharkey Howes & Javer trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $12,657,000. AAF Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $314.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $296.43 and its 200 day moving average is $269.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $315.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $298.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

