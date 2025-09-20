Service Stream (ASX:SSM) Insider Leigh Mackender Purchases 1,074,181 Shares

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM – Get Free Report) insider Leigh Mackender acquired 1,074,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.31 per share, for a total transaction of A$2,481,358.11.

Service Stream Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $973.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36.

Service Stream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 140.0%. This is a positive change from Service Stream’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Service Stream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Service Stream Company Profile

Service Stream Limited designs, constructs, operates and maintains infrastructure networks in Australia. It operates through Telecommunications, Utilities, and Transport segments. The Telecommunications segment provides various operations, maintenance, installation, design, and construction services to owners of fixed-line and wireless telecommunication networks, including customer connections; service and network assurance; site acquisition; and design, construction, engineering, and installation of broadband, wireless, and fixed-line project services, as well as projects for asset remediation, augmentation, and relocation.

