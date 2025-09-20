Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,001 Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF $VNQI

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 15,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.25. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.52 and a fifty-two week high of $48.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

