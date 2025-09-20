Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Vertiv by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 115,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 24,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter worth $6,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Vertiv from $100.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total transaction of $2,829,240.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,334.02. The trade was a 63.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $12,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 133,333 shares in the company, valued at $17,095,957.26. This represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,360,571. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $143.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.32. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 7.18%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

