SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 134,008 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF $PCY

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 254.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,008 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 79.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Price Performance

PCY stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.26. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $21.79.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.