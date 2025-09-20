SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 12,443 Shares of Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,443 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nebius Group were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NBIS. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. BWS Financial upped their target price on Nebius Group from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nebius Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Nebius Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Arete initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

NBIS stock opened at $99.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.28 and a 200 day moving average of $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nebius Group N.V. has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $100.51. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of -174.23 and a beta of 3.55.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

