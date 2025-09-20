SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,423 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $872,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, Director David Blair Kirk bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.09, for a total value of $551,452.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,406,936.39. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,327 shares of company stock valued at $19,651,406 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $247.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $235.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.48 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.