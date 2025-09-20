Scott Thomas Sells 11,089 Shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) EVP Scott Thomas sold 11,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $1,347,202.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,037.43. This trade represents a 29.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $120.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.02 and a 200-day moving average of $102.98. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.83 and a 12-month high of $126.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.44. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $407.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cirrus Logic has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth $629,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 923.2% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 6,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 34.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,308,000 after acquiring an additional 95,452 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at $1,434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

