Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP Shares Sold by LongView Wealth Management

LongView Wealth Management trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. CWC Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.59.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

