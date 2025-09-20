Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Short Interest Down 19.3% in August

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 29,600 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the August 15th total of 36,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 104,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 104,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDB opened at $25.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $19.94 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.57.

Institutional Trading of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 54,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 140,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 91,345 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 63.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 145,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 56,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 83.3% in the second quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

