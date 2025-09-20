Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc – INOV (LON:INOV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc – INOV (LON:INOV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc – INOV Stock Performance

Shares of INOV stock opened at GBX 14.50 on Friday. Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc – INOV has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.54 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £92.13 million, a P/E ratio of -244.11 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc – INOV news, insider Tim Edwards sold 45,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 21, for a total value of £9,456.51. Also, insider Jane Tufnell sold 300,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 21, for a total transaction of £63,189.63. Insiders sold 571,909 shares of company stock worth $12,010,089 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc – INOV

Schroder UK Public Private Trust plc specializes in investments in startups, midsize, middle market and large stage, early stage and mature stage investments. The fund primarily invests in the healthcare, financials, industrials, technology, consumer goods, telecommunications, basic materials, and biotechnology sector.

