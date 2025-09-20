Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Director Sells $884,025.00 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 22,500 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $884,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 43,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,455.85. This trade represents a 33.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

IOT opened at $40.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.24. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $61.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of -251.31 and a beta of 1.61.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $391.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.22 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 6.16%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keystone Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Samsara by 300.0% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Samsara in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Samsara by 385.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $45.00 price target on Samsara in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Samsara from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research downgraded Samsara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Samsara from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

