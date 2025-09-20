Route1 (CVE:ROI) Shares Down 17.6% – Time to Sell?

Route1 Inc. (CVE:ROI – Get Free Report) was down 17.6% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 241,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 523% from the average daily volume of 38,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Route1 Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$2.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,864.92, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
About Route1
Route1 Inc provides engineering and professional services using data capture technologies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; MobiNET aggregation gateway appliance; and DEFIMNET, a service delivery platform; and PocketValue P-3X, a secure storage token.
