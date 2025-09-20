Rosie Allen-Herring Purchases 800 Shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Stock

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) Director Rosie Allen-Herring bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 800 shares in the company, valued at $20,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

WesBanco Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $32.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $37.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.85.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. WesBanco had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $260.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.16%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WesBanco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in WesBanco in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Featured Articles

