Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Invests $205,000 in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF $IHI

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,287,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 980.6% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 711,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,454,000 after buying an additional 645,500 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 416,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,774,000 after buying an additional 311,232 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,510,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,710,000 after buying an additional 135,927 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $60.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $65.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.55.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

