Rockland Trust Co. Takes Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Presidio Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.3% in the second quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Vertiv by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 37.5% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Vertiv by 5.4% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,943,065.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,873.52. This represents a 77.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $12,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 133,333 shares in the company, valued at $17,095,957.26. This trade represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,360,571 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Vertiv from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vertiv from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $128.00 target price on Vertiv and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Vertiv Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $143.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.32. The company has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.78.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%.The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.18%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

