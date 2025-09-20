Rockland Trust Co. Sells 247 Shares of Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 24.4% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.5% during the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.5% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.4% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 3,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $102,570.00. Following the sale, the director owned 25,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,019.85. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $108.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.19. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $96.95 and a 1 year high of $115.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.15.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

